Longwood beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 93-47

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Zac Watson and Leslie Nkereuwem scored 14 points apiece as Longwood routed Mid-Atlantic Christian 93-47 on Sunday.

Nate Lliteras added 12 points for the Lancers, while Jesper Granlund and DA Houston each had 11.

Kevin Fletcher had 20 points for the Mustangs of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Tim Aydlett added 8 points. Mid-Atlantic Christian is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

