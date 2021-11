Elon Musk has come under fire after he shot off a series of tweets mocking Bernie Sanders on Twitter by implying that he thought the senior senator from Vermont was dead.“I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” the Tesla owner tweeted on Sunday morning.Mr Musk’s tweet was in response to a tweet from the 80-year-old senator that demanded “the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”While Mr Sanders has not responded yet, the world’s richest person proceeded to shoot off more tweets.“Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word...” the 50-year-old tech tycoon, who is also the...

