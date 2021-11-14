ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Washington crushed Tom Brady, Buccaneers' comeback hopes with 19-play, 10-minute drive

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady leads all NFL quarterbacks with an astounding 41 fourth-quarter comebacks. The Washington Football Team must have been keenly aware of this as its offense took the field with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter, nursing a 23-19 lead. Brady took just 1 minute, 37 seconds to score...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Expanding to 17-game NFL season 'a terrible decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Tom Brady has been outspoken about different NFL topics since he earned his seventh Super Bowl ring in February of this year. Brady lashed out at the rule change that allowed offensive and defensive players to switch to single-digit jersey numbers, and he later agreed that the league's controversial emphasis on flagging players for taunting penalties "stinks" and is "ruining the game."
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: It’s time to start the Tom Brady MVP chant

Let’s talk about Tom Brady and his Buccaneers MVP campaign. Let’s not act shy about it. We are finally deep enough into the 2021 season where it’s safe to say that how well Tom Brady is playing is not a Weeks 1-3 fluke. More poignantly, what our Buccaneers captain is doing this season is exceptional. Regardless of age. Regardless of seasons in a Bruce Arian’s offense. Week in, week out, Tom Brady is exuding MVP caliber play. Brady has gifted us all with an MVP-worthy first-half performance.
NFL

