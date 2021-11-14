ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, WV

Residents honor life of late Alma Fire Chief

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWGaY_0cwcQgZx00

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. – The owners of Boggs Pizza and Grille in Middlebourne held a spaghetti benefit dinner in remembrance of the life of the late Alma Fire Chief Ron McCorbie on Sunday.

The family said McCorbie was a well-known man in the community and was always willing to sit and talk to anyone who had time to do so. Owners of the pizzeria stated that they like sharing their restaurant with others so that families can have benefits and others in the community have help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVJNg_0cwcQgZx00
Pictured left is the son of the late fire Alma Fire Chief, Ron McCrobie.

“I know dad cared about the community a lot, but this really goes to show just how much the community cares about dad or cared about dad. It’s just, one after another, just seems like everybody stepping up and trying to do something to help,” said Tyler McCrobie, son of Alma Volunteer Fire Chief, Ron McCrobie.

McCrobie family members stated that they cannot express enough appreciation to everyone who has given and helped the family so generously. They also added that McCrobie would always stop and talk to anyone and did not know a stranger, making himself a staple of the community.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who has either donated, or come out in support, or volunteered, or helped,” McCrobie said. “I can’t say it enough, just thank you to everybody for everything they’ve done to help so far.”

The Boggs Pizza and Grille owners also said that all the sales from the spaghetti dinner will go to the family to help with McCrobie’s funeral expenses.

“The business that we are in now, it was a dream our sons and we lost him in 2016 to liver cancer. And we promised him that we would give back to the community that gave to us so much in our time of need. And we are just able to provide a place for that to happen,” said Kimberly Boggs, Owner of Boggs Pizza and Grille.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg club donates to ‘Shop with a Deputy’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local civic organization is helping an area sheriff’s department make sure kids have a Christmas they won’t soon forget. Kiwanis Club of Clarksburg donated $500 to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s “Shop with a deputy” program. The Shop with a Deputy program takes under-served kids throughout Harrison County from kindergarten through […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Dogwood tree planted to honor Rosie the Riveters in Elkins

ELKINS W.Va. – The Elkins community was invited to an event at noon on Nov. 18 to honor local Rosie the Riveters (Rosies). Rosies are women who served on the home front during World War II. A dogwood tree was planted near the railroad museum. The tree was transplanted by master gardener and Friends of […]
ELKINS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middlebourne, WV
City
Alma, WV
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

Grafton High School awarded $50k in ‘I Got Vaxxed’ competition

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog made a stop at Grafton High School on Friday morning to award the school $50,000 from the “I Got Vaxxed” competition. The competition challenged students and staff at schools across West Virginia to have a high percentage of COVID-19 vaccinations rates. Officials from the school said around […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg City Council honors “Small Business Saturday”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Ahead of Thanksgiving weekend and the shopping-themed holidays that followed, Clarksburg City Council presented a proclamation honoring Small Business Saturday. The day will be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving on November 27, and is part of a push shoppers to look at local small businesses. One of Clarksburg’s small businesses, Stonewall Coffee, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Marion County Chamber of Commerce honors two new businesses with ribbon cutting at Middletown Commons shopping plaza

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Marion County Chamber of Commerce held a business after hours and ribbon cutting Thursday at the Middletown Commons shopping center. Both White Hall Spirits and Next Level Fitness were honored with the ribbon cutting. Owners were able to design both spaces with Omni Architects being able to provide a fitness center […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Grille#Alma Volunteer Fire Chief#The Boggs Pizza
WBOY 12 News

City of Bridgeport on the hunt for its next city manager

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport started its hunt for a new city manager during a special meeting on Wednesday morning. The city’s current manager Randy Wetmore has been in his role since 2019. He is set to retire in February after working in ten different local governments across the country. Andy Lang, City […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bartending battle raises money for 2022 United Way Campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four teams of two battled behind the bar at Kegler’s Clubhouse Morgantown Wednesday evening to see who the best bartender is earning prizes and bragging rights for raising the most money for the 2022 United Way Campaign. This was the inaugural event of their Blue Jeans and Bling bartending battle fundraiser that […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy