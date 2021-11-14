ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A few extra thoughts from Alabama blowout win

By Michael Casagrande
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 59-3 Alabama win was -- outside of the injuries -- everything Nick Saban wanted to see coming off the LSU game and with two SEC games to go. The offense was efficient and the defense, dominant against an overmatched New Mexico State team that fell to 1-9 with the loss....

www.al.com

Comments / 0

