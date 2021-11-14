ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Did Not Join Cast, Despite Fans' Confusion

By Daniel S. Levine
Cover picture for the articleDuring last week's two-hour Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Sally Struthers' name shot up the Google search charts even though the All in the Family star had nothing to do with the show. It turns out that many viewers mistook two-time Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacki Weaver for Struthers. Weaver joined Yellowstone as...

