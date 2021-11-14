Colin Jost Recently Made 'SNL' History

Davidson has been spending this week -- a Saturday Night Live new show week -- hanging with Kardashian far away from New York City, celebrating his 28th birthday with her and Flavor Flav in Palm Springs on Tuesday. "I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time," said Kenan Thompson when People asked about their romance at a museum gala Thursday night. Meanwhile, Chris Redd said: "Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn! I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. (At least) that's what Instagram told me." Bowen Yang added, "I don't know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they're having a good time hanging out."

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO