Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.

NFL ・ 20 DAYS AGO