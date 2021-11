The New Jersey Devils have been waiting and waiting for Yegor Sharangovich to break out and have a big game. Heck, the Devils just needed him to score one goal. He was goalless for the entire season up until now, but Lindy Ruff tried something on Saturday. He put Sharangovich on a line with Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt. It undoubtedly worked, as Sharangovich scored two goals and Mercer scored another.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO