Those who look to the past are certain to miss the future. That was the prevalent theme for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. After the team announced its signing of Cam Newton, head coach Matt Rhule squashed the notion of any perceived beef between himself and his new quarterback. Rhule, whose 20-minute presser was almost exclusively about Cam’s return (duh), told reporters that what’s done is done and now it’s about winning.

