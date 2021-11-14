ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Definitive Proof That Disney Characters Know How to Dance

By Emily Burrus
allears.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of places around Disney World where you can get your groove on like Atlantic Dance Hall, Disney Junior Dance Party, or the dance parties at After Hours events! Even if you’re not much of a dancer, you’ll want to watch out for the very BEST ones in Disney...

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
kennythepirate.com

You can stay at this new Disney Resort for FREE

You can stay at this new Disney Resort for free! Know anyone who would love that?. Disney gives guests a totally immersive vacation including a two-night, cruise-style itinerary. Guests will become the hero of their own adventure in an experience that surrounds guests in Star Wars storytelling 24 hours a day! Check out all the immersive details we have shared HERE.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Characters#How To Dance#Disney Junior Dance Party#Santa Stitch#Santastitch#Disney World#Disney News
attractionsmagazine.com

Epcot character set times now in the My Disney Experience app

Another big step for characters and entertainment has happened at Walt Disney World. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Epcot character set times have returned to the My Disney Experience app. Guests can now know when and where they can meet their favorite Disney princesses in a socially-distant way.
CELL PHONES
kennythepirate.com

Fan favorite character meet is returning to Disney World

Looking for more characters to “meet” on your next Disney World trip? A fan favorite character is returning!. If you have been to Disney World since last July, the only ways to see characters are from a distance, on a cavalcade, or during a character meal. It is not ideal by any means, but it was necessary during the initial reopening phase.
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

Breaking: New dates and character meets announced for Disney World!

Only a few character experiences have returned, but we can all rejoice! We have new dates and character meets to look forward to. If you have been to Disney World since last July, the only ways to see characters are from a distance, on a cavalcade, or during a character meal. It is not ideal by any means, but it was necessary during the initial reopening phase.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Here’s how to race through security at Walt Disney World because you know we don’t have that kind of time!

By far, one of the most frustrating things on earth is paying an exorbitant amount of money to enjoy an experience, arriving to enjoy said experience, and then being faced with obstacles, roadblocks (literal and figurative), and other time-consuming snags that delay that enjoyment as thoughts about the money you’ve spent and the time you’re missing race through your mind.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CinemaBlend

How Disney World And Disneyland Will Celebrate Disney+ Day

This Friday is Disney+ Day and for subscribers to the streaming service it’s going to a big day with lots of cool content dropping online for anybody who just wants to take the day and watch lots of movies and TV. Bu if you already have a busy day planned for November 12, like if you’re going to be spending the day at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, there will actually still be fun to be had as the parks will be celebrating Disney+ Day in their own way.
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: ALL the Characters and Entertainment at Disney Merriest Nites

The holidays have officially arrived in Disneyland and we’re kicking off the FIRST night of the new Disney Merriest Nites after-hours event!. So far, we’ve brought you a look at exclusive merchandise, holiday treats, and more! And, now we’re covering all of the entertainment you can see during this ticketed event including a FULL parade, characters, and more — let’s get to it!
LIFESTYLE
wdwinfo.com

Disney Fab 50 Character Collection: Finding the Golden Statues

The Disney Fab 50 Character Collection are golden statues that you can find around all four Walt Disney World parks. What a great way to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary! They’re beautiful, make for great picture spots, and are fun to find and look at. Perhaps your favorite character is part of the collection!
SHOPPING
kennythepirate.com

The Grand Reopening of Another Disney World Character Meet

Disney character sightings are slowly coming back. Check out the latest grand reopening of another meet. If you have been to Disney World since last July, the only ways to see characters are from a distance, on a cavalcade, or during a character meal. It is not ideal by any means, but it was necessary during the initial reopening phase.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney Just Teased a Metaverse and Fans Don't Know How to Feel

The Walt Disney Company held their quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, outlining some of the future plans for the global brand in the weeks and months ahead. Among teases for Disney+ Day, as well as other information on the movies, television, and theme parks front, Disney CEO Bob Chapek dropped a pretty significant buzzword — the "metaverse." The term has been used a lot lately with regards to building a comprehensive virtual space — most recently by Facebook, which changed its parent company name to "Meta" in an attempt to indicate a prioritization of that kind of technology.
BUSINESS
thrillgeek.com

Wanda Face Character Debuts at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris

We recently got an Agatha character at Disney California Adventure and now we can add Wanda to the list as a Wanda face character who recently made her debut at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris at a Selfie Spot located inside the park. No word from Disney on...
PETS
allears.net

VIDEO: See What Was Inside a Time Capsule Buried in Disney World 25 Years Ago!

Disney World is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary. 50th Anniversary merchandise, snacks, and more. But, Magic Kingdom isn’t the only thing that opened in 1971. Disney’s Contemporary Resort opened on that day too and recently, Cast Members celebrated the 50th Anniversary in a way that was 25 years in the making!
LIFESTYLE
idownloadblog.com

Disney Melee Mania will let you duke it out with your favorite Disney characters exclusively on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is home to over 200 games right now. It’s a rotating library, but, even so, there is a lot of content to choose from on a subscription service that retails for $4.99 per month. What’s more, Apple and game developers keep working out deals to keep adding new titles. For instance, a brand new brawler with your favorite Disney characters.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

10 of The Toughest Female Disney Characters

The movies have come a long way from showing women as the damsels in distress that they used to, and Disney is one of those that have changed their characters quite a bit over the years. It might have started happening a while ago, but the fact is that the women that are a part of the Disney family now are undeniably tough and have shown as much in their own movies over the past couple of decades and more. I know very well that including the Marvel characters would be a wise idea, but I did want to stay a little more traditional since some of these characters deserve a lot of attention and the Mouse House does deserve some credit for making these female characters into those that are capable of doing more than waiting for a prince to come and save them. These are the ladies that are bound and determined to do things on their own. With that said, here are ten of the toughest female Disney characters.
MOVIES
allears.net

NEWS: Disney World Releases Park Hours Through Late January 2022

Disney has released their operating hours through January 26th, so you can start to plan your days in the parks!. Magic Kingdom will currently be open from 9AM-8PM daily through late January, with the exception of January 25th, where the park will close early at 4:30PM. EPCOT will currently be...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: More Character Meet and Greets are BACK in Disney World

Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen several things return to “normal” in Disney World. Buffets are back at some restaurants, we recently watched the first parade since March 2020, and almost ALL the Disney World hotels are now open. Some of the most exciting things to come back were character meet and greets in the parks. We just saw the return of MORE meet and greets — check out the photos here!
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

The SECRET Spot to Go Outside at Disney’s Star Wars Hotel

There are so many fascinating features and offerings coming to Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The new experience will take guests aboard the Halcyon, where they’ll stay for two days completing missions, interacting with characters, and living through their own Star Wars story. Everything on the ship is completely immersive and themed (even the rooms!), and it will be very similar to the experience you get on a cruise — you’ll only leave the resort for your “port of call” in Galaxy’s Edge. But what if you’re worried about being trapped inside for that long? Don’t worry, Disney has you covered!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy