Bill Belichick praised Jakobi Meyers, Brandon Bolden after ‘outstanding’ Patriots’ win

In the postgame press conference following the Patriots’ 45-7 rout of the Browns, Bill Belichick began by praising the collective effort of his team.

“That was a really great day for us here today on so many different levels,” said Belichick.

It was clear that New England’s comprehensive win — the team’s fourth in a row — was one that Belichick was proud of.

“I thought the team really played well today,” he said. “Long touchdown drives, turnovers, competitive plays in the kicking game. Just kind of big play after big play from so many different people. Just really proud of the way the team prepared and the way it competed.”

New England won’t have long to savor the win, given the short turnaround preparing for a Thursday night matchup against the Falcons.

“As I told them after the game, ‘it’s Wednesday night, tomorrow’s Thursday on a Sunday schedule,” Belichick noted. “We’ve got a lot of work to do here in a short amount of time, so just enjoy this one briefly, but we’ve got to move on and turn the page to Atlanta very quickly.”

Belichick also commented on the injury to Browns’ defensive back Troy Hill.

“I’ll just say our thoughts and prayers are with Troy Hill. That’s always something that none of us ever want to see.”

Two Patriots players who received specific praise were Jakobi Meyers and Brandon Bolden. Meyers, now in his third NFL season, recorded his first touchdown.

“It’s great every time we score, but Jakobi’s been a part of a lot of bigs plays that put other guys in position to [score]. It’s good to see him score.”

On Bolden, New England’s 31-year-old running back, Belichick discussed how the veteran has continued to contribute to special teams even as injuries to other running backs have pressed him into service with the offense.

“I think Brandon, we all have such admiration and respect for what he’s done,” said Belichick. “He hasn’t relinquished any of his roles in the kicking game and he’s taken on some huge roles for us offensively. As we’ve talked about, those are very challenging, difficult, and demanding roles from assignments, and multiplicity of what can happen and does happen, week to week, game to game, play to play, he’s handled it great.

“And at the same time, he’s out there in the kicking game giving us quality plays in that phase of the game as well too, so extremely fortunate that we have him,” Belichick continued. “Brandon prepares hard, works hard, and has been a really good player for us for a long time. I’m glad that we have him.”

In addition to his comments about the game, Belichick also marked the Patriots’ contributions amid the NFL’s “Salute to Service” initiative.

“The relationships that our team has with the TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors) foundation has been very meaningful for all of us for a number of years,” Belichick explained. “I’m proud to wear James Patrick Darcy’s pin here today. Our players and coaches have been involved in that all week.”

And as someone who grew up around the United States Naval Academy, Belichick paid tribute to the presence of U.S. Admiral Michael M. Gilday.

“It was awesome to see that, to recognize the military, [having] Admiral Gilday here,” said Belichick. “Always like to see those gold bars on those navy uniforms, that always kind of sends chills down my spine.”