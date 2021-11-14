ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2021 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 6 days ago

The 2021 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who held on for a playoff win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. Korda found herself two up with two to play, and then she made a triple bogey on the 71st hole, leaving her a shot...

thegolfnewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

2021 CME Group Tour Championship leaderboard: What’s on the line on Sunday in the season-ending event

The LPGA Tour has played 28 events this year, and it’s holding its 29th, and final, tournament this week. Hundreds of players have taken thousands of shots. And yet, Sunday’s 18 holes at the CME Group Tour Championship will be more than a victory lap. Here are three things you need to know after Saturday’s third round at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Kim
AFP

Korda, Ko among leaders entering final round of LPGA Tour Championship

LPGA Player of the Year contenders Nelly Korda and Ko Jin-young set the stage for a dramatic final-round duel Saturday as they joined a four-way tie for the lead alongside Nasa Hataoka and Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour Championship. South Korea's Ko surged up the leaderboard at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, with a six-under par 66 that included seven birdies in a row on the front nine. World number one American Korda had a more up-and-down day, but grabbed a share of the third-round lead with an eagle at the 17th in a five-under par 67. They were at 14-under par 202 -- the target set by Japan's Hataoka with a sensational eight-under 64 and matched by overnight leader Boutier of France with an even par 72.
GOLF
The Independent

I’m on the right path – Rory McIlroy excited about road to next majors challenge

A revitalised Rory McIlroy is already relishing next year’s majors after improving his brilliant record in the DP World Tour Championship.McIlroy is now a combined 148 under par in the £6.6million season-ending event after firing an eagle and six birdies in an opening seven-under-par 65 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.That gave the two-time winner a two-shot lead over last week’s winner JB Hansen, Tapio Pulkkanen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, with Race to Dubai leader Collin Morikawa part of a 10-way tie for fifth on four under.Rory McIlroy leads the way at -7 ✍️#DPWTC | #RolexSeries@Workday— The European Tour...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland. The 24-year-old from Norway successfully defended his title at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the first player to do so on the PGA Tour since Brooks Koepka in 2019 at the PGA Championship. For his efforts, Hovland will take home the top prize of $1,296,000. Carlos Ortiz, who birdied five of his last seven holes to finish solo-second and four shots back, earned $784,800.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfer#Payouts#Pelican Golf Club#The Rolex Rankings#Cme Globe#The Lpga Tour#Par
chatsports.com

Christina Kim is taking advantage of second chance at Pelican Women's Championship

Christina Kim has been through the wringer recently on the LPGA, coming off five straight missed cuts. But on Day 1 of the Pelican Women's Championship, she took advantage of an opportunity. On a sponsor's invite to the LPGA's penultimate event, the 37-year-old Californian shot her best round (65) since...
GOLF
Tampa Bay Times

New tournament director brings PGA lessons to Pelican Women’s Championship

BELLEAIR — Marci Doyle spent the past 17 years making an impact in men’s golf before Dan Doyle came knocking on her door. The Arnold Palmer Invitational executive director since 2014, Marci was the first woman to hold such a position in the PGA, and the Doyle family (no relation) wanted her at the helm of their own LPGA tournament, the Pelican Women’s Championship.
BELLEAIR, FL
LPGA

Local Lincicome Leans on Hometown Crowd at Pelican Women’s Championship

There’s nothing like having a home-field advantage. For Brittany Lincicome who was born just up the road in St. Petersburg, Florida and now lives in Gulfport, the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Konika Minolta is a home game unlike any other, especially now that fans will be welcome on the property at the Pelican Golf Club. The exclusive Belleair club is as challenging as it is picturesque and Lincicome says a strong short game will be key.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
LPGA

Pelican Women’s Championship a Masterpiece in the Making

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. — BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Even in the fickle world of modern art, with its underbelly rumors of money laundering and tax shelters, this piece caught the eye. And not just of the high-brow critic wearing creased trousers and those new, hip, red-soled shoes, but the gaze of average folk, the fellow in a striped Peter Millar shirt who couldn’t pick a Monet out of a lineup and who might mistake Georgia O’Keefe for a player in the field this week at the Pelican Women’s Championship. That guy also did a doubletake, staring at the original piece, acrylic on canvas with red and blue swirls and white starburst splatters; unmistakably Old Glory in windblown flight with the touch of an artist who spent some time in his younger days staring at Jackson Pollocks, just as those who pass this work now stand and linger themselves. But the guy in the golf shirt asked a question that the more cultured critic almost certainly would have missed. Why is this hanging outside of the men’s room?
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Portugal Masters money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Portugal Masters purse is set for €1.5 million, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Portugal Masters prize pool is at €250,000, with the second-place finisher...
GOLF
LPGA

Pelican Women’s Championship Extends Partnership with LPGA Tour Through 2025; Increases Purse to $2 Million in 2022

Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson Tied for Lead Heading into Today’s Final Round of Pelican Women’s Championship. BELLEAIR, Fla., Nov. 14, 2021 – The Pelican Women’s Championship announced today a multi-year extension with the LPGA Tour to host the championship at Pelican Golf Club through 2025. In addition, beginning with the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, the purse will increase to $2 million.
GOLF
Tampa Bay Times

Leona Maguire sets course, tournament records to take first-round lead at Pelican Women’s Championship

BELLEAIR — Leona Maguire set course and tournament records Thursday at Pelican Golf Club to storm to the first-round lead in the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship. Maguire, 26, of Ireland shot 8-under-par 62, finishing two shots ahead of defending tournament champion Sei Young Kim. She bested the course and tournament records by two strokes.
BELLEAIR, FL
Payson Roundup

Payson Women's Golf Association awards top golfers

The Payson Women’s Golf Association 18-Hole Group’s presented awards for the 2021 play days and tournaments in the luncheon at Fairways Restaurant at Payson Golf Club following the final play day of the season. The luncheon included honorary guests, who are former members, and a special tribute to our member Kay Davis. Kay celebrates her 102nd birthday in November and has been a PWGA member since the 1960’s! She played with the group in April and May until the hot weather came to Payson. Kay is an inspiration to all who know her.”
PAYSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy