2021 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. — BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Even in the fickle world of modern art, with its underbelly rumors of money laundering and tax shelters, this piece caught the eye. And not just of the high-brow critic wearing creased trousers and those new, hip, red-soled shoes, but the gaze of average folk, the fellow in a striped Peter Millar shirt who couldn’t pick a Monet out of a lineup and who might mistake Georgia O’Keefe for a player in the field this week at the Pelican Women’s Championship. That guy also did a doubletake, staring at the original piece, acrylic on canvas with red and blue swirls and white starburst splatters; unmistakably Old Glory in windblown flight with the touch of an artist who spent some time in his younger days staring at Jackson Pollocks, just as those who pass this work now stand and linger themselves. But the guy in the golf shirt asked a question that the more cultured critic almost certainly would have missed. Why is this hanging outside of the men’s room?

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO