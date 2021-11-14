ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dorados return to arena football

By Rolando Avila
 6 days ago

HIDLAGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Dorados have announced their return to arena football in 2022.

According to the Dorados, they will be participating in the 2022 Lone Star Football Conference of the Arena Football Association.

“The organization is excited about returning and feel the AFA gives us an opportunity to be fiscally sound with our teams all located in Texas and allow the organization to asses our home market as fans return to indoor sporting events since the pandemic” said Mario Rey, Managing Partner of the Dorados.

The Lone Star Conference consists of five other teams. The Amarillo Venom, Texas Jets, and Texas Crude, North Texas Bulls who were the winners of the 2021 American Arena League, and the West Texas Warbirds are the defending Lone Star Series champions.

The Dorados make the return after competing in the International Arena Football League in 2019. That year they made it all the way to the International Arena Bowl Championship game, but fell short to the Mexicah in Mexico City, Mexico.

An official 2022 schedule for the Dorados is yet to be announced.

ValleyCentral

Kansas upsets the Longhorns at home

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Texas Longhorns in an extremely close upset, 57-56. The Longhorns are now 2-5 in conference play, and 4-6 overall. “All Gas, No Brakes”, the Longhorns motto, really came to fruition after the first quarter when Kansas led 14-0. The Longhorns would switch into high gear scoring […]
KANSAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brandon Figueroa looks to take down Stephen Fulton Jr. in unification bout

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco native, Brandon Figueroa, is the current undefeated World Boxing Council super bantamweight champion and is set to face Stephen Fulton Jr., the current undefeated World Boxing Organization super bantamweight champion, in a title unification match. Fans of both competitors have been waiting a months for this bout as it’s been […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV Vipers host Hoops for Troops to honor valley veterans

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers and McAllen Vet Center have teamed up to host Hoops for Troops at Kickin’ Axes on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9-11a.m. in honor of Veteran’s Day. The event invites veterans to compete for prizes in an obstacle course challenge. Veterans will also be honored at the Vipers home […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Men’s Basketball bounces back against Paul Quinn

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vaqueros defeated the Paul Quinn College Tigers 85-68 at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros and the Tigers were neck and neck right out of the gates, but Donte Houston was able to tip the scales in the Vaqueros favor helping them score ten unanswered points putting them over 18-9. The […]
EDINBURG, TX
