A car hit a tree and caught fire in Bergen County early Saturday morning, killing the driver, police said. Police said they received a 9-1-1 call at 5 a.m. reporting a car fire in the area of Nordhoff Drive and Ridgeland Terrace in Leonia. Firefighters from Leonia and Fort Lee arrived to find the car “engulfed in flames,” Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO