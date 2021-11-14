ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California sets gas price record for second day running

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit $4.682 per gallon on Monday, setting a new record for the state for a second day in a row, according to the American Automobile Association. Monday's price for regular unleaded was six-tenths of a cent higher than the Sunday average...

us.cnn.com

Comments / 10

Related
audacy.com

Gas prices top $7.50 in this US state

Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide. Americans currently spend more on gas per gallon than they have in the last seven years. But drivers in central California could be spending the most. The only gas station in Gorda, Calif., priced one gallon of regular unleaded at $7.59. A gallon of premium...
TRAFFIC
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Traffic
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Labor Day#Cnn Business#Aaa#Corporate Communications#Californians
Detroit Free Press

Gas prices in Michigan skyrocket to 2021 record high

If filling up your tank has felt a little pricey lately, it's because gas prices across the country are shooting up. Michigan gas prices this week set a 2021 high. Right now, the state's average for regular unleaded gas is $3.42 per gallon. That's 17 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year, according to an AAA Michigan news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
theavtimes.com

LA County gas prices approach record high

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.672, moving within 3.3 cents of the all-time high. The average price rose 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.9 cents more than it was one week ago, 20.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.523 higher than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

What La Nina Means for California's Drought

For California, the arrival of winter means the beginning of our rainy season, at least relatively speaking. However much precipitation California is going to receive in a year, the bulk of it typically falls between December and March. And given the severity of the state’s ongoing drought, the amount of rain it gets this winter couldn’t be of more importance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Hold Steady In New Jersey, Across Nation Ahead Of Holiday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices held steady in New Jersey and across the nation at a level that analysts say is the highest in eight years for the period just before Thanksgiving. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.21 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.41, also the same as last week. Drivers were paying $2.11 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. AAA predicts that 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from last year, with 90% (or 48.3 million) of them on the roads. Analysts say the tight supply of crude oil and increased demand during the holiday weekend will likely keep gas prices “fluctuating instead of dropping for some time.”
TRAFFIC
northwestmoinfo.com

Thanksgiving Gas Prices at Record Highs

(Missourinet) If you’re driving any great distance to see family and friends for Thanksgiving, you already know it’s going to cost you more. As Joey Parker tells us, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Missouri is slightly more than three dollars. JP: “It could be worse. Since...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Biden shocked to learn high gas prices are his fault

President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy