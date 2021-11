Not everyone can be Lucas Raymond or Moritz Seider. Whether it be slow starts or sheer puck luck, many of the Detroit Red Wings are playing below their actual skill level. Some others are actually outperforming their expectations, scoring and working at a higher clip than they have in the past. The Red Wings are 14 games into their season. Sooner than later, these overperforming (and underperforming) players are bound for regression.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO