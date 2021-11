ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women's basketball team outscored Howard 28-14 in the fourth quarter to secure a 16-point victory over the Bison on Monday, Nov. 15, 60-44. "There's a lot of things we can take away from this game in order to be better," said head coach Charlotte Smith. "But I was pleased with the second half and how we executed and moved the ball and shared the basketball."

