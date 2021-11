ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team is undefeated to start the season. The Huskies improved to 2-0 on the season thanks to a 102-72 win over Harding on the second day of the GAC/NSIC Crossover Tournament. Matthew Willert (Buffalo, Minn. / Buffalo) led St. Cloud State in scoring with 18 points as five different Huskies scored in double-digits. Anthony Roberts (Chicago, Ill. / Oak Park) closed the weekend with a 16 point, 12 rebound performance.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO