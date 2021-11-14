Public Safety Bowl in Chesterfield benefits food bank

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Members of the Chesterfield Police Department and Chesterfield Fire and EMS went head-to-head on the field Saturday night for a good cause.

The 6th annual Public Safety Bowl, a flag football game that kicked off at Meadowbrook High School, benefited the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center.

The emergency responders collected food donations to help fight hunger in our community.

“This is just an extension of what we always do, which is just try to help other people by coming together with members of our community during their time of need.” Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffery Katz said. “And we're just doing it in a different context right now.”

Chesterfield Fire and EMS won the game for the sixth year in a row with a final score of 34 to 8.