ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Dayton mayor visits St. Marys in pursuit of Ohio’s top job

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRAWX_0cwcKxyy00
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was in St. Marys Sunday to discuss her campaign in the Democratic primary for Ohio governor. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

ST. MARYS — Nan Whaley thinks it’s time for a Democrat to run Ohio again.

The outgoing mayor of Dayton is running for Ohio Governor as a Democrat. She faces Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in the May 3 primary.

Whaley was at the USWA Local 200L Union Hall in St. Marys on Sunday to give prospective voters a chance to hear more about her platform.

“I think the people of Ohio deserve better,” Whaley said. “For the past three decades, we’ve had one-party rule in our state, and during that period we’ve seen communities like St. Marys get further and further behind.”

Whaley wants to focus on helping the state’s workers.

“We believe that for too long, the state has forgotten about the people doing the work in this state and really having a worker-focused policy around everything we do is something that we’re really driven by,” Whaley said.

As Dayton’s mayor, Whaley dealt with all sorts of turmoil including a tornado, a Ku Klux Klan rally and a mass shooting that killed nine and injured 17 others. Whaley is critical of incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, who said he would do something about gun control after the mass shooting.

“This is something that frustrates me about the governor. Over and over again, he talks a good game right after something happens, but at the end of the day he will settle in with his cronies and those that are corrupt politicians and not get anything done,” Whaley said.

If Whaley is elected Ohio governor, she said she believed she could work with a Republican-led Ohio Legislature.

“We think there will be an opportunity to show a fresh new way forward. In my time as mayor, I have shown that I have always worked across the aisle and have been committed to bipartisan efforts, even with Gov. DeWine. I’m not afraid to get that work done,” Whaley said.

Whaley gives a mixed opinion of how DeWine handled the pandemic.

“I think he started out very strong in the first couple of months when Amy Acton was head of the Department of Health. This is where we’ve seen him really break down and abdicate any leadership because he’s afraid of extremists in his party. We saw it right away when he flip-flopped on the mask mandate very early on, and then we saw it where he made school boards have to make really tough decisions that he should have just made,” Whaley said.

DeWine is facing a challenge in the Republican primary from Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Comments / 14

Karl Kleinhans
6d ago

she's right Ohio does deserve better than Dewine, but better certainly isn't a woke liberal as it sure isn't working out in Washington.

Reply(1)
20
Ryan L
6d ago

I live in Dayton. For the love of god, dont elect this woman. She was under investigation for accepting bribes less than a year ago.

Reply
4
hbrinda
6d ago

we don't need Nan Whaley. she's to far leftist.

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Police searching for man who fled from Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged during screening

(CNN) — Authorities are searching for the man who escaped an Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged Saturday, frightening travelers and temporarily grounding flights at one of world's busiest airports the weekend before Thanksgiving. Officials believe the weapon that was discharged at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Saint Marys, OH
Dayton, OH
Health
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse after trial: 'Self-defense is not illegal'

Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday said after his acquittal in his homicide trial that "self-defense is not illegal." During a brief interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson 's film crew following the Wisconsin jury's verdict Friday afternoon, Rittenhouse was asked how he felt after being acquitted of all charges against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
Jim Renacci
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Mike Dewine
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
179
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy