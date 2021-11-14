Dayton mayor visits St. Marys in pursuit of Ohio’s top job

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was in St. Marys Sunday to discuss her campaign in the Democratic primary for Ohio governor. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

ST. MARYS — Nan Whaley thinks it’s time for a Democrat to run Ohio again.

The outgoing mayor of Dayton is running for Ohio Governor as a Democrat. She faces Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in the May 3 primary.

Whaley was at the USWA Local 200L Union Hall in St. Marys on Sunday to give prospective voters a chance to hear more about her platform.

“I think the people of Ohio deserve better,” Whaley said. “For the past three decades, we’ve had one-party rule in our state, and during that period we’ve seen communities like St. Marys get further and further behind.”

Whaley wants to focus on helping the state’s workers.

“We believe that for too long, the state has forgotten about the people doing the work in this state and really having a worker-focused policy around everything we do is something that we’re really driven by,” Whaley said.

As Dayton’s mayor, Whaley dealt with all sorts of turmoil including a tornado, a Ku Klux Klan rally and a mass shooting that killed nine and injured 17 others. Whaley is critical of incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, who said he would do something about gun control after the mass shooting.

“This is something that frustrates me about the governor. Over and over again, he talks a good game right after something happens, but at the end of the day he will settle in with his cronies and those that are corrupt politicians and not get anything done,” Whaley said.

If Whaley is elected Ohio governor, she said she believed she could work with a Republican-led Ohio Legislature.

“We think there will be an opportunity to show a fresh new way forward. In my time as mayor, I have shown that I have always worked across the aisle and have been committed to bipartisan efforts, even with Gov. DeWine. I’m not afraid to get that work done,” Whaley said.

Whaley gives a mixed opinion of how DeWine handled the pandemic.

“I think he started out very strong in the first couple of months when Amy Acton was head of the Department of Health. This is where we’ve seen him really break down and abdicate any leadership because he’s afraid of extremists in his party. We saw it right away when he flip-flopped on the mask mandate very early on, and then we saw it where he made school boards have to make really tough decisions that he should have just made,” Whaley said.

DeWine is facing a challenge in the Republican primary from Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.