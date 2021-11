Tonight will remain cool and quiet with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s tomorrow morning. A few scattered showers are possible through the first half of the day tomorrow, but things clear out heading into the afternoon. A cold front will swing through Michiana during the evening hours bringing stronger winds and a chance for some lake effect snow. Lake effect snow chances remain low at the moment, but will be possible through Monday morning. Temperatures on Monday will drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Highs Monday afternoon will only top out in the mid 30s. Monday afternoon skies will begin to clear, which will allow temperatures to again drop into the mid 20s for Tuesday morning. Our next best chance for rain will be Wednesday evening into Thanksgiving morning. Thanksgiving right now will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO