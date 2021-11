On November 11, 2021 the first Disney Merriest Nites party was held at Disneyland as a part of the Holidays at Disneyland celebration. The ticketed event was comprised of six different areas or parties. Each party had a unique theme. Main Street, USA’s area was themed to the Victorian era. On Main Street, USA throughout the event Mickey and Minnie could be found in new Victorian era-inspired costumes. Scrooge McDuck and Goofy could be seen as they were in Mickey’s Christmas Carol. Carolers could be heard singing with handbells at Main Street Station. Projections of snow could be seen on the storefronts of Main Street. However, what really brightened the night up was The Muppets!

