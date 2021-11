You might be asking yourself, why are we paying on average $4.70 for a gallon of gasoline in California, while the cost for the rest of the country is more than a dollar less?. The debate over the Golden State’s much higher fuel prices has been going on for years, and a primary reason for the pricier gasoline these days, maintains Jamie Court of Los Angeles-based Consumer Watchdog, is “gouging by the fiver big refineries in California.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO