Dept. of Agriculture projects that food-at-home costs will be up 2.5%-3.5% this year
By News 12 Staff
News 12
6 days ago
Almost all the ingredients that are quintessential to a Thanksgiving dinner could be more expensive this year because of inflation. The Department of Argiculture is projecting that food-at-home costs...
Costs for preparing holiday meals will be higher this year as prices for most everyday staples and specialty items used in traditional baking recipes are up, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station, said U.S. Department of Agriculture retail data...
If you're planning to host Thanksgiving dinner this year, be prepared to shell out more cash for your bird. Kristin Myers, Editor-in-Chief at The Balance, joined Cheddar to talk about the rising cost of food due to a number of factors like drought, inflation, and supply chain issues. She noted that families can expect to pay 21 percent more for their holiday meal compared to last year.
It takes more than seed to grow an acre of corn. And supply shortages of fertilizer and herbicide mean prices for 2022 agricultural inputs have more than doubled. These inflated input prices are impacting farmers as they plan for the upcoming growing season. And when it comes to caring for...
MOORHEAD, Minn. - The USDA Office of Tribal Relations announced this week that it will partner with several Native-led organizations on projects to raise awareness of Indigenous perspectives about food and agriculture. "The United States government hasn't always incorporated Indigenous views and values into our work. And that's particularly true...
I know what you’re thinking, agriculture stocks? Can you even earn a return? But, believe it or not, the top agriculture stocks are outperforming the broader market right now. In fact, the S&P GSCI Agriculture Index, a popular index to watch for farming markets, is edging out the S&P 500...
ROCKPORT — The town of Rockport celebrated a dual-use agriculture project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The solar panels will provide 4.2 megawatts of power and will occupy more than 10 acres of land on a wild blueberry farm in Rockport. Solar Agricultural Services partnered with Bluewave and C.S. Energy to...
Expect to pay more for this year’s Thanksgiving meal compared with 2020. Inflation, food demand and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to trickle down into the cost of food products. A good example is the price right now for the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables: the turkey.
Walmart reported that it has rerouted goods to less congested ports and chartered its own vessels, announcing on November 16 that its inventory levels actually rose 11.5 percent from the same period last year. Walmart further boosted market share gains, particularly with groceries. However, Walmart was also affected by current...
Thanksgiving meals prices are up 5.3% compared to last year, Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, says. Inflation is causing the cost of a Thanksgiving meal to rise, and some items are more expensive than others. Poultry and eggs, two key components of the Thanksgiving meal, are up about 11.9% from last...
Inflation is causing the cost of a Thanksgiving meal to rise. Here is a deeper dive into what items are causing the increase. From a year ago, prices are up 5.3%. The key components of the Thanksgiving meal are poultry, meat, and eggs. Those items are up 11.9%, so what exactly does that mean?
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prices for just about everything are on the rise, including food. That means Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost more.
The American Farm Bureau Federation said a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 people, including turkey, stuffing, cranberries, veggies, and pumpkin pie will cost $53.31 to make. That’s up 14% from last year.
Almost everything on the menu is more this year, from the dinner rolls to dessert. Here is a look at the price increases from 2020 to 2021, the largest jump is for the turkey:
16-pound turkey: $23.99 or approximately $1.50 per pound (up 24%)
2 frozen pie crusts: $2.91...
Harrisburg, Pa. -- They've been a popular ornamental shrub for ages, and they spread like wildfire. The Japanese Barberry (Berberis thunbergii) has known to be invasive for at least a decade, with Massachusetts banning them in 2009. The shrub has also been banned in New York, Maine, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and...
The sign of the former Days Inn is removed, with the property becoming the Sun Lodge as part of Project HomeKey. Owned by Fresno Housing, Sun Lodge currently houses 138 adults. Photo by Fresno Housing. Nearly eight months into the first Project HomeKey properties opening to the homeless in the...
ELIZABETHTOWN — As temperatures continue to drop, homeowners can expect to pay more to heat their homes this winter. In actuality, they can expect to pay significantly more. Experts are saying heating oil already has risen 43 percent from a year ago. Natural gas and other fuels, like propane, are also surging higher. Nationally, the average price of heating a home is now about $1,700 a year, according to the financial website MSN Money.
