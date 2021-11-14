ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone Says He Almost Died While Filming Rocky IV

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a while since Sylvester Stallone first revealed he was putting together a new cut of Rocky IV and now Rocky vs. Drago - The Ultimate Director's Cut has arrived along with a brand new documentary about the making of the iconic sporting movie. While there are many interesting...

movieweb.com

104.7 KISS FM

Sylvester Stallone Says He Never Should Have Killed Apollo Creed

The emotional center of Rocky IV is the death of Rocky’s friend and mentor Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers, As you may recall, a new Russian boxer named Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) emerges on the scene, looking for a match with Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky. Apollo, now retired but missing the spotlight, demands he take the fight instead. The bout is supposed to be an exhibition, but Drago is so overwhelmingly powerful — and Apollo is too stubborn to let Rocky throw in the towel — that Apollo dies in Rocky’s arms in the middle of the ring. Naturally, Rocky must then avenge his late pal by fighting Drago himself.
MOVIES
Awful Announcing

Sylvester Stallone releases ‘The Making of Rocky vs. Drago’ documentary with ‘Rocky IV’ director’s cut

Thursday night (Nov. 11), many Rocky IV fans will go to select theaters to watch Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago, The Ultimate Director’s Cut, courtesy of Fathom Events. (Those who can’t make it, aren’t near a theater showing the film, or don’t want to pay the premium ticket price can watch Rocky V. Drago on digital video Friday, Nov. 12.)
COMBAT SPORTS
State
California State
wearemoviegeeks.com

Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren in ROCKY IV: ROCKY VS. DRAGO Ultimate Director’s Cut Plays in St. Louis November 12th

Sylvester Stallone has made an ultimate director’s cut of Rocky IV, titled Rocky vs. Drago, that will hit theaters on Nov. 11 for an exclusive engagement via MGM and Fathom followed by the feature being available on-demand the next day. In St. Louis, it opens at Marcus Ronnies, Marcus O’Fallon, Regal Gravois Bluffs, Marcus St. Charles, and AMC Chesterfield. Go to those theater’s sites for showtimes. Here’s a trailer for the new director’s cut:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Ring Magazine

Recut of Rocky IV could lead to Stallone fashioning a TV prequel of the franchise that can’t die

It was mid-2020, America and much of the rest of the world in the full grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Sylvester Stallone again came to the realization that there cannot really be too much of a good thing if that good thing is an evergreen cinematic franchise that can endure the scripted deaths of beloved characters, a severe economic downturn spurred by a global health crisis, and directorial miscalculations on his part that the public nonetheless chose to overlook.
MOVIES
Sylvester Stallone
flickeringmyth.com

A Forgotten Sylvester Stallone Gem: Lock Up

Tom Jolliffe looks back at Lock Up, one of Sylvester Stallone’s less heralded peak era films…. 1989. Sylvester Stallone had topped the mountain in the 80’s. It all came to a head in 1985 when Rocky IV and Rambo: First Blood Part II dominated the box office. In today’s world, it was akin to having two films pushing the billion mark worldwide. The years following would begin a slow decline that, bar the odd exception like Cliffhanger, would see Stallone’s box office power wane through the 90s. That’s not to say there weren’t enjoyable films. I’ve always found Cobra underrated. Tango and Cash is also great fun. Into the 90’s and Demolition Man was ahead of its time, and the aforementioned Cliffhanger was also excellent.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jason Statham Versus Iko Uwais Fight Teased in New The Expendables 4 Set Video

A pair of set videos from the filming of upcoming action sequel The Expendables 4 tease Jason Statham’s central role, as well as giving us a glimpse of what’s sure to be a thrilling battle between Statham and fellow action superstar Iko Uwais. The actor is shown wielding his character’s signature knives as he aggressively dispatches with nameless henchmen during filming before becoming all smiles when the cameras stop rolling.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Replaced as Lead of 'National Treasure' Franchise

Instead of giving fans the long-awaited third National Treasure movie, Disney is developing a National Treasure television series for Disney+. The project will star Lisette Alexis, who starred in the Brat on YouTube series Total Eclipse, in the leading role. While many members of the National Treasure team are working on the show behind-the-scenes, Nicholas Cage is not involved.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

10 Best Wesley Snipes Movies, Ranked

Wesley Snipes has had a prolific career, starting in the 1986 film Wildcats and the rest is history. He's starred in action films, dramas, and comedies. His star began to rise in the '80s with some classics before really blowing up in the following years with some of Hollywood's biggest hits. Whether it's been in a supporting role or as a full-fledged action star, Snipes has a varied career filled with some iconic roles.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Red Notice Is Bad for Hollywood, and Probably Humanity

For over a century now, the wheel of Hollywood has been continuously cranked by charisma. In the ‘30s and ‘40s, audiences lined up to watch Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, who could dazzle with even the most drab material. More recently, actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence brought masses to the theaters with the snap of their fingers. So what happens, then, when Hollywood’s marquee trio has the combined charisma of a wet paper towel?
MOVIES
MovieWeb

10 Best 90s Action Movies

The 1990s were as good as it gets for movies. The prominence of Sundance and Miramax saw the rise of independent cinema make its way to the mainstream. We got filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Stephen Soderbergh, and Ang Lee all start to find their way. But also, because of a film called T2: Judgement Day, the bar for visual effects was only being raised. Thanks to a new faith in directors by producers to see their vision through, a rise in reliable movie stars who could carry a story, and a thirst from audience members to see the world explode, we were given a decade of memorable, genre-defying work. The modern action film may have started in the 80s but, the 90s is where the genre was remade and combusted to give us a slew of iconic films.
MOVIES

