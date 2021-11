Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby threw Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary into the boards during Sunday’s 6-1 loss. Sidney Crosby made his return for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday after being activated off the NHL’s COVID-19 list. That allowed Crosby to take part in his second game of the season, as Pittsburgh took on the Washington Capitals on the road. The Penguins lost 6-1, but Crosby got some attention for a rather dirty play.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO