ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward treating free-scoring Belgium same as any opposition

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejyGn_0cwcH9Ts00

Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward aims to stop free-scoring Belgium as if he was handling shots from his next-door neighbour.

Eden Hazard Kevin De Bruyne and company roll into Cardiff on Tuesday with Belgium having scored 24 goals in seven games to win their World Cup qualifying section.

Wales need a point to take second spot ahead of the Czech Republic for a potential home semi-final in the March play-offs.

Describing his mindset to stop the world’s top-ranked team, Leicester goalkeeper Ward said: “I play for a club in the Premier League who have got top international players.

“It’s every day you are around these people.

“If you are in goal and trying to stop a shot it doesn’t matter if it is Kevin De Bruyne, Gareth Bale, Youri Tielemans, Aaron Ramsey or your next-door neighbour.

“It doesn’t matter who it is. Your job is to keep the ball out of the net.

“You can’t get really caught up too much in who you are against.

“You have to concentrate on yourselves and make sure your performance is at as high a level as you can be.”

Belgium beat Estonia 3-1 on Saturday to book their place at Qatar 2022 and qualify for a fifth successive major tournament.

But Ward will not have to face Romelu Lukaku at the Cardiff City Stadium as the Chelsea striker is sidelined with an ankle problem.

Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time record scorer with 68 goals in 101 appearances.

“Obviously, that’s a help for us. He’s an amazing striker,” said Ward, who has claimed the goalkeeping gloves from long-time number one Wayne Hennessey over the last 12 months.

“He’s come back to the Premier League with Chelsea and he has proven wherever he has been he’s always scored goals.

“But Belgium are the number one ranked country in the world, so I’m sure they have got some other quality players at the top end of the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SD6on_0cwcH9Ts00

“Take a few players out and they can replace them with someone equally as good.”

Belgium beat Wales 3-1 in Leuven in March – the Dragons’ only defeat of the campaign.

Wales are already guaranteed a play-off place through their Nations League results last year.

But that is likely to be away from home if they lose to Belgium, denting hopes of a first World Cup finals appearance since 1958.

Ward added: “We’re in football for games like this.

“There’s a massive incentive for us all, even more so after what we did in the last couple of major tournaments at the Euros.

“We’ve not been at a World Cup for too long and it would be a dream for us.

“Hopefully we can put ourselves in a position where we’re a little bit closer.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
chatsports.com

Steve McClaren warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Cristiano Ronaldo's return will 'make or break' the Manchester United manager

Steve McClaren believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club will either 'make or break' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have lacked consistency this season, with Solskjaer receiving a considerable amount of criticism from pundits and supporters following recent results, which have a 2-0 loss to Liverpool and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Report: Solskjaer is safe at Manchester United

With two Premier League managers fired over the weekend, a report says that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not follow suit. Solskjaer is under intense pressure after Man United lost to Liverpool (5-0) and Man City (2-0, but could have been 5-0) in back-to-back Premier League home games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

PSG player faces further questioning over vicious attack on teammate

Paris, Nov 11, 2021 (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo faced further questioning from police on Thursday during a second day of detention over the assault of a teammate. Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with a vicious attack on fellow midfielder and rival Kheira Hamraoui...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Hennessey
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango out of Wales squad for Belarus and Belgium clashes

Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango have withdrawn from the Wales squad for the World Cup qualifying matches against Belarus and Belgium Manchester United midfielder Levitt, on loan at Dundee United and Swansea defender Cabango have pulled out due to “injury and personal reasons”, according to the Football Association of Wales.DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango have withdrawn from the squad due to injury and personal reasons.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/o4URV1kSMY— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 8, 2021Robert Page’s men are battling to secure second place in Group E and a spot in the World Cup play-offs in March.They currently sit in third place behind the Czech Republic but with a game in hand ahead of back-to-back home matches at Cardiff City Stadium.Wales face Belarus on Saturday and group leaders Belgium the following Tuesday. Read More Josh Cullen determined to stop Cristiano Ronaldo for a full game this timeKen Owens ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign due to back injuryChristophe Berra praises John Souttar’s ‘strong character’ after Scotland recall
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Goalkeeping#The Premier League
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland goalkeeper earns praise from Notts County as Danny Cowley faces goalkeeping dilemma at Portsmouth with ex-Middlesbrough man still on Sheffield Wednesday radar

Lee Johnson’s side were without a fixture at the weekend and dropped out of the play-off places after MK Dons secured a comfortable victory over Cambridge United and Oxford United earned a draw at Ipswich Town. The Black Cats host Ipswich at the Stadium of Light looking to arrest an...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rio Ferdinand claims it’s time for manager to leave Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave his role as Manchester United manager.The Norwegian has overseen a poor start to the season culminating in deeply disappointing defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back home games.Despite widespread criticism of recent results and performances the club have so far opted against pulling the trigger.By Ferdinand, who was a teammate of Solskjaer's at Old Trafford and has been a vocal supporter of him as manager, thinks enough is enough."We started this season with such hope but also the transfer window that we had, the excitement, we were all...
vavel.com

Wales 0-0 Belgium LIVE: Score Updates

The second half of the 1-1 draw between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium begins. The former Wales midfielder announced his retirement from professional soccer this week. He took to the field at halftime with his three sons to bid farewell to the Red Wall. A hero of the team that reached the semi-finals of EURO 2016, adding that he will always be available for his country.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

It’s frustrating for him – Gareth Bale ruled out as Wales host Belgium

Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium. Bale won his 100th cap in the 5-1 victory over Belarus on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring injury but came off after 45 minutes. Wales boss Robert Page had said that Real Madrid forward...
UEFA
goal.com

Wales v Belgium Live Commentary, 16/11/2021

That is all for tonight folks, thanks for joining us. Goodbye!. Page's men still have two games to come through if they want to reach their first World Cup since 1958, but in a group containing Belgium, they have done as well as they could. Bale has missed large parts of their campaign through injury, and Page will be desperate to see him return to the fold next year. As for Belgium, they had already qualified and looked below par, but that was to be expected after six alterations to the starting XI.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Wales secures playoff seeded spot with draw against Belgium

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales has secured a seeded spot in the World Cup playoffs by holding Belgium to a 1-1 draw after rallying from a goal down in their final qualifier in Group E. Wales was guaranteed a playoff spot before kickoff through its Nations League results and the draw guaranteed Rob Page’s players will get a home draw in the playoff semifinals in March. Unbeaten in the group, Belgium secured the top spot and direct qualification last weekend with a 3-1 win over Estonia. The Czech Republic beat Estonia 2-0 on Tuesday in the group’s other match and finished third.
WORLD
ESPN

Wales hold Belgium to seal World Cup runners-up spot

Wales held Belgium to a 1-1 draw to guarantee themselves runners-up spot behind the world number ones in World Cup qualifying Group E in Cardiff on Tuesday. Kieffer Moore cancelled out Kevin de Bruyne's early opener to earn the Welsh the point they required to stay in front of the Czech Republic who beat Estonia.
WORLD
The Independent

Wales vs Belgium LIVE: World Cup qualifier result, final score and reaction tonight

Wales drew 1-1 with Belgium to secure home advantage in their World Cup play-off semi-final.Kevin De Bruyne silenced a noisy Cardiff crowd inside 12 minutes, but Kieffer Moore equalised before half-time to give Wales the point they craved.Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.The point was enough to finish above the Czech Republic and take their place among the six seeded teams in the play-offs. Turkey needed to win by four goals in Montenegro to deny Wales a home tie but could only manage a 2-1 victory.Follow live reaction to Wales vs Belgium, below:
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

346K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy