Irving Police Searching For Hit-Run-Driver Who Fatally Struck Baby At Intersection

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck an 8-month-old baby at the intersection of N. MacArthur Blvd and Ranchview Dr. the morning of Nov. 14.

Police said the baby was stuck after falling out of a moving vehicle in the intersection. The circumstances of how the child fell out of the car are still under investigation.

Investigators said it was possibly a black sedan that struck the baby then continued without stopping. The driver who struck the baby may not even know, police said.

The Irving Police Department has asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, was in the area, or has any information to contact Investigator Lospeich at (972) 721.2761.