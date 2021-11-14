ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Irving Police Searching For Hit-Run-Driver Who Fatally Struck Baby At Intersection

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AgDi_0cwcH44F00

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck an 8-month-old baby at the intersection of N. MacArthur Blvd and Ranchview Dr. the morning of Nov. 14.

Police said the baby was stuck after falling out of a moving vehicle in the intersection. The circumstances of how the child fell out of the car are still under investigation.

Investigators said it was possibly a black sedan that struck the baby then continued without stopping. The driver who struck the baby may not even know, police said.

The Irving Police Department has asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, was in the area, or has any information to contact Investigator Lospeich at (972) 721.2761.

Comments / 7

Drey Doggie
6d ago

I'm pretty sure it was not a hit and run, you can't run from something you don't know happened... there's no possible way that person could have known what happened, how does an 8 month old baby open the door and jump out with a safety seat ???? I think these parents need to be prosecuted for child neglect and that's about it. hopefully they weren't trying to cover up another crime if you know what I mean 🤔

Reply
5
William Martin
6d ago

Just who put that child in the car?The hit and run probably did not know it had hit the child.

Reply
8
Oh Well
6d ago

You need to be preparing to prosecute the parents as well as preparing for the apprehension and prosecution of the hit and run driver.

Reply
3
 

