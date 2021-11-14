8-month-old fatally struck after falling out of moving vehicle in Irving
IRVING, Texas - Irving police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle and was then struck...www.fox4news.com
IRVING, Texas - Irving police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle and was then struck...www.fox4news.com
So the 8 month old wasn’t in a car seat? The 8 month knew how to open the door that should have had the child locks on?
Comments / 4