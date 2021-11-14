ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frustrated Tom Brady cuts press conference short after Bucs' loss

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife has been pretty good for Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, but Sunday was a rare exception. The Buccaneers quarterback threw two first-quarter interceptions in his team's surprising 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Brady's Bucs scored just two touchdowns with 273 total yards of offense...

www.nbcsports.com

