Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Struggles with accuracy in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lawrence completed 16 of 35 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed five times for 33 yards in the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also lost a fumble...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world with their 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, Jags fans held their collective breathes when the ankle of first overall pick Trevor Lawrence got rolled up on in the first half. The rookie QB was forced to leave the game...
okcheartandsoul.com

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer expects Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson to play Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It looks like the Jacksonville Jaguars will have three of their top offensive players on the field for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. Head coach Urban Meyer said Monday that injured quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) and running back James Robinson (heel) will be limited this week because of their injuries, but he expects both — along with injured left tackle Cam Robinson (back) — to play against the Colts.
Wesleyan Argus

Trevor Lawrence: Best to Bust

The horn of the Trevor Lawrence hype train started blaring as soon as the said hype train left the anticipation station. I first heard of him and his apparently unmatched quarterbacking ability when he was a mere high schooler, just a few years removed from the age associated with algebra and drinking chocolate milk from mini cartons. The sound of the horn struck my ears like the sirens’ song, and my imagination ran wild with the possibilities that such a remarkable talent presented. The reports that influenced my young, impressionable mind led me to believe that I was witnessing the rise of the GOAT (this was before the GOAT acronym came into popular use, but it’s too fitting to omit). I don’t think that Lawrence had even committed to a college program yet, but I remember thinking that I couldn’t wait to see him in the pros.
Person
Trevor Lawrence
News4Jax.com

Jaguars fans hold their breath: Trevor Lawrence leaves game with ankle injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game just before halftime with an ankle injury. The Jaguars said Lawrence is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Lawrence went down as Walker Little appeared to have stepped on his ankle. Lawrence tried to get up but went...
Yardbarker

Trevor Lawrence suffers apparent ankle injury against Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Lawrence had his right lower leg area inadvertently stepped on by a teammate just after he threw a pass late in the first half. He initially looked like he would be able to stand up, but the training staff came out after he remained down. You can see a video of the play below:
chatsports.com

Report: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence to Be Limited with Ankle Injury; X-rays Negative

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence will reportedly be limited this week because of a low-ankle sprain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 2021 No. 1 pick exited Jacksonville's 9-6 Week 9 victory over the Buffalo Bills but quickly returned to the game. Head coach Urban Meyer confirmed he was battling a low-ankle sprain.
12up

Trevor Lawrence getting injured is not good for Jags

Folks are in a bit of a panic mode over in Jacksonville right now after Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury. Offensive lineman Walker Little stepped on Lawrence's ankle and the QB was in a ton of pain. Lawrence tried putting weight on his ankle, but immediately...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. Lawrence suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and showed little structural issues, meaning he'll continue to receive treatment on the ankle, Rapoport added.
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice, expected to play on Sunday

Jacksonville had a scary moment in Sunday’s win over the Bills as quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to leave the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Though he appeared to be in a lot of pain and was briefly taken to the locker room, he re-entered the game to start the second half with his ankle taped up. After the game, coach Urban Meyer confirmed that Lawrence suffered a low-ankle sprain.
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence taken to locker room during Jaguars vs. Bills game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Buffalo Bills and have looked decent so far throughout this matchup. Unfortunately, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with an ankle injury, creating concern for the hopes of this franchise. According to Bleacher Report, Lawrence was taken to the locker room. He had...
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence gives update following awful-looking injury in Jaguars win

During the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a lower-body/ankle injury. As he dropped back to pass, one of his offensive linemen came down on it. The former No. 1 overall pick was asked about his injury after the game, giving...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars Week 10 injury report: QB Trevor Lawrence, LT Cam Robinson limited in practice Wednesday

Four players didn’t practice for the Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday as the team prepared for the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) and left tackle Cam Robinson (back) wasn’t among that bunch, though, as both were limited participants. As fans witnessed Sunday against Buffalo, Lawrence sustained a low ankle sprain when...
NESN

Trevor Lawrence Dealing With Ankle Sprain

Lawrence suffered an ankle sprain Sunday vs. the Bills, but it seems as though he avoided a serious injury. He briefly left the game after being helped off the field by two trainers, but he was able to return. He wasn’t particularly impressive in that contest, finishing with just 118 passing yards and zero touchdowns, but the Jaguars still pulled off one of the most stunning upsets of the season. They entered that game as greater than 14-point underdogs, but they were able to secure a 9-6 victory. Lawrence will likely be limited at practice this week, but he’s not expected to miss any game time.
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: Lawrence "feels pretty good"

JACKSONVILLE – So far, so good. To hear Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence tell it, everything is positive when it comes to the ankle injury he sustained three days ago. "It feels pretty good, better than I thought it would," Lawrence said Wednesday as the Jaguars (2-6) prepared to play...
Derrick

Lawrence 'disappointed in myself' as struggles continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never endured anything close to this. The No. 1 overall draft pick is going through a stretch of offensive dysfunction that’s left him looking little like a generational quarterback. Although Lawrence has been plagued by dropped passes and penalties – none of them...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Trevor Lawrence Injury News

A tough season in Jacksonville got even tougher for the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the team’s lone bright spots in Year 1 of the Urban Meyer, left Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent leg injury. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson,...
