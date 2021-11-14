Texas basketball upsets Stanford, knocking off defending national champs

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns knocked off the defending national champions Sunday behind a heroic fourth-quarter effort from junior Aaliyah Matharu.

The Mississippi State transfer scored all 17 of her points in the fourth, turning a five-point deficit into an upset win on the road over No. 3 Stanford. The Longhorns outscored Stanford 26-16 in the fourth for the 61-56 win, snapping a 21-game winning streak for the Cardinal.

This is Stanford’s first non-conference home loss since 2017.

Matharu hit four 3-pointers, including the one that gave Texas a 46-44 lead with five minutes left for a 46-44. Texas took the lead on a 12-0 run as Matharu did most of the heavy lifting with nine points.

Freshman Rori Harmon led the Longhorns in scoring with 21. She had seven in the fourth quarter. Matharu and Harmon combined for 24 of Texas’ 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Texas is no stranger to beating the Cardinal. The Longhorns also upset Stanford in Austin during the 2019 season.

This week, the Longhorns play two games, headlined by a Sunday (Nov. 21) matchup in Knoxville against Tennessee. Texas hosts Southeast Missouri on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.