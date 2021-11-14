ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Harder They Fall’ brings style to the Wild West

By Zach Loveall
Michigan Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Harder They Fall” absolutely slaps. The Hollywood Western is a fairly old genre, full of clichés and overused tropes. But this movie is contagious and breathes life into a dying genre. “The Harder They Fall” follows Nat Turner, played by the amazing Jonathon Majors (“Loki”), as he hunts...

purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
oswegonian.com

Action-packed ‘The Harder They Fall’ amazes in every way

Netflix has done it again with “The Harder They Fall,” an original Western that was executed perfectly with the ideal cast, dry humor and plenty of twists and action. A fictional story based on real people, the movie follows Nat Love (Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft County”) on his quest for revenge against the infamous Rufus Buck (Idris Elba, “Beasts of No Nation”). Love and his gang, who are known for pillaging and leaving no witnesses, eventually find their way to Buck as he is released from prison to end their mission once and for all, only for their plan to go awry.
MOVIES
theithacan.org

Review: “The Harder They Fall” hits harder than it falls

While Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” won’t be topping any year-end lists, the film is worth the time of those with even a passing interest in the Western genre. With an ensemble cast featuring some of the best current and up-and-coming Black actors and a series of impressive stylistic sequences, Samuel gives his audience a Western revenge-thriller that will suffice for the average Saturday night.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Nat Love: The Real Old West Cowboy Featured in 'The Harder They Fall'

Nat Love a.k.a. Deadwood Dick a.k.a. Red River Dick was a cowboy, a pullman porter, a former slave -- and a bestselling author. Love's 1907 memoir The Life and Adventures of Nat Love, captivated Americans and cemented his legacy as the frontier's most famous Black cowboy. The new Netflix film The Harder They Fall dramatizes Love's life with theatrical twists... but learn the real story here.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Collider

Is 'The Harder They Fall' Based on a True Story?

The past ten years have introduced many new western classics that stand alongside the all-time greats, such as The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Django Unchained, The Revenant, and Hostiles. Netflix’s latest big-budget western The Harder They Fall debuted Wednesday, and the exciting action thriller is already establishing itself as a future generational favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

'The Harder They Fall' Sees the Old West's Black Cowboys Ride Again

A long, imposing row of straight-backed men and women, all of them on horseback, all of them confronting the horizon of a Western plain. Strange how affecting an image as simple as this can be. But the genre of Westerns is built on such images. We could be talking about John Ford’s painterly visual discoveries within seemingly every crevice of Monument Valley, or the flash-and-dash, uptempo excitement of Sergio Leone’s famed close-ups — on warring sets of eyes, on hot fingers itching for a quick draw — coming at us as if the camera itself were a gun. Style in every sense, even fashion — and, especially, the inimitable styles of its most enduring actors — has long marked the genre. So much so that when style seems to trump so-called substance, the result can still prove not only riveting but subversive, substantive — often as if by accident.
MOVIES
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘The Harder They Fall’ Review: A Fun Retelling of a Western Falls A Little Flat in Execution

“These. People. Existed.” Jeymes Samuel’s Western “The Harder They Fall” doesn’t begin as one would expect — that is, not with a guitar tune in a saloon, and not with sweeping wide shots of Monument Valley, but with large white text on a black background. Samuel’s film revives a quintessential American genre that summons imagery of John Wayne as Ringo Kid or Clint Eastwood as Blondie. Yet “The Harder They Fall” doesn’t just subvert genre expectations with a Black ensemble cast, it also stresses the importance of Black figures as a central piece of history, and an often forgotten element of the mythic, cinematic West.
MOVIES
WTKR

Act 3 Podcast: "The Harder They Fall" and Vin Diesel v. Dwayne Johnson

This week on Act 3, Steven and Chandler are heading back to the old West to talk about "The Harder They Fall," a new film from Jeymes Samuel now streaming on Netflix. If you are saying to yourself, "I hate westerns, those are for old people," this one is very different and the guys are going to break it all down for you in Act 3 this week. There has also been a ton of casting news in the past week and the Vin Diesel/Dwayne Johnson feud is in the news again. We'll get you caught up on all the details!
MOVIES
Gamespot

Top 10 On Netflix Today: Love Hard, The Harder They Fall, And Squid Game

Netflix offers up a ton of new content every week for you to check out. However, sometimes you want to keep up with what everyone else is watching, so you can be in the loop and part of the global conversation. Luckily, Netflix has a daily top 10 list of the most popular TV shows and movies on the service.
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

The Harder They Fall Ending Explained: A Parable About Cycles Of Violence

Jeymes Samuel's "The Harder They Fall" debuted on Netflix, and the blaxploitation spaghetti Western is a colorful, brilliantly-acted blast. There's quite a bit going on, though, from the unique decision to use the names of real people while changing their stories, to a big third-act twist. By the time the credits roll, some viewers might be left scratching their heads. "The Harder They Fall" is the sequel to a short film and envisioned as a trilogy, and it's also a loving homage to 1970s movies with a decidedly modern twist, so it's no wonder a few folks will feel as if they were left...
MOVIES
kcrw.com

Jeymes Samuel: ‘The Harder They Fall’

This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes filmmaker and musician Jeymes Samuel, whose newest project is the Western “The Harder They Fall” on Netflix. Samuel also directed “They Die by Dawn” and is a singer-songwriter, who also goes by “The Bullitts.” Samuel tells The Treatment he sees filmmaking and music as deeply interconnected. He says he wanted to bring attention to the often ignored history of Black cowboys in his film. And Samuel says he sees Joni Mitchell and Jay-Z as very similar musicians and storytellers.
MOVIES
No Film School

'The Harder They Fall' and 'The Master' DP on Creating a Modern Western Look

Mihai Malaimare Jr. talks film vs. digital, how to make the Western new, and how shooting stills helps his process. Is there anything more cinematic than the Western? It's not only a staple of American cinema and culture, but it's also informed by and a heavy influence on some of the great international work ranging from Kurosawa to Leone.
MOVIES

