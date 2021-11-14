Family, friends celebrate Emma Yenchak’s 100th birthday

Emma Yenchak celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with a party at the Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Township. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

HANOVER TWP. — It’s not every day that you see a full police and fire escort roll through the parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Country Club.

But then again, Sunday wasn’t just any day. It was Emma Yenchak’s 100th birthday.

Surrounded by family, friends, her pastor and a live musical act, Yenchak celebrated her 100th birthday with a party inside the country club.

Yenchak’s son, George, filled in some of the details on his mother’s incredible life.

“She was the ninth of 12 children, her mother was born in Austria and her father in Hungary,” he said. “We love her so much, and we’re so glad she’s here with us.”

Yenchak was escorted to the club shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and she arrived in style: leading the way were fire and police vehicles from Hanover Township, a favor called in by a friend of Yenchak’s.

Inside one of the club’s private party rooms, Yenchak was the star of the show. Pictures of her were on display as people walked in, everything from shots of her baking (she said baking was one of her favorite activities), shopping and spending time with her family.

The large turnout, including some members of the family who traveled from as far as Atlanta to attend the party, was a testament to just how important Yenchak is to her loved ones.

“We love all the time we get to spend with you,” said Yenchak’s great-granddaughter, Amara Yenchak. “We want to be able to spend more time together.”

The 9-year-old paid loving tribute to her great-grandmother, joking that “you could hear 100 stories in just one hour with her.”

While everyone ate their dinner and mingled with one another, live music was provided by local duo Blue Moxie.

The duo, consisting of Lee Evans and Kelly Lord, played a number of hits including “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and some other tunes spanning a variety of decades and genres.

“We play a little bit of everything,” Evans said. “We love small, more intimate gatherings like this.”

Yenchak owned and worked in a hardware store for 41 years; these days, she’s hanging out and enjoying her time spent with family and friends.

“I always loved baking and crocheting,” she said. “These days, I don’t have much to do because I’ve already done it all.”