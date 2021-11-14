ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Family, friends celebrate Emma Yenchak’s 100th birthday

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpKoP_0cwcClLo00
Emma Yenchak celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with a party at the Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Township. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HANOVER TWP. — It’s not every day that you see a full police and fire escort roll through the parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Country Club.

But then again, Sunday wasn’t just any day. It was Emma Yenchak’s 100th birthday.

Surrounded by family, friends, her pastor and a live musical act, Yenchak celebrated her 100th birthday with a party inside the country club.

Yenchak’s son, George, filled in some of the details on his mother’s incredible life.

“She was the ninth of 12 children, her mother was born in Austria and her father in Hungary,” he said. “We love her so much, and we’re so glad she’s here with us.”

Yenchak was escorted to the club shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and she arrived in style: leading the way were fire and police vehicles from Hanover Township, a favor called in by a friend of Yenchak’s.

Inside one of the club’s private party rooms, Yenchak was the star of the show. Pictures of her were on display as people walked in, everything from shots of her baking (she said baking was one of her favorite activities), shopping and spending time with her family.

The large turnout, including some members of the family who traveled from as far as Atlanta to attend the party, was a testament to just how important Yenchak is to her loved ones.

“We love all the time we get to spend with you,” said Yenchak’s great-granddaughter, Amara Yenchak. “We want to be able to spend more time together.”

The 9-year-old paid loving tribute to her great-grandmother, joking that “you could hear 100 stories in just one hour with her.”

While everyone ate their dinner and mingled with one another, live music was provided by local duo Blue Moxie.

The duo, consisting of Lee Evans and Kelly Lord, played a number of hits including “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and some other tunes spanning a variety of decades and genres.

“We play a little bit of everything,” Evans said. “We love small, more intimate gatherings like this.”

Yenchak owned and worked in a hardware store for 41 years; these days, she’s hanging out and enjoying her time spent with family and friends.

“I always loved baking and crocheting,” she said. “These days, I don’t have much to do because I’ve already done it all.”

Comments / 1

Related
Times Leader

‘The more you look, the more you see’

Cider Painters’ miniatures on exhibit at Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Seven dolphins frolic in the waves. A raccoon peeks out of a log. A church steeple is reflected in the clear water of a mountain lake. Those are just a few...
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Down the rabbit hole

KINGSTON — Schuyler Avenue will soon serve as Kingston’s own rabbit hole — following it will lead you to a fantastical place with lattes, pastries, paninis and more. The Looking Glass Cafe, situated in the corner of AlleyCrafts, a handmade gift shop located at 239 Schuyler Ave., is owned by Dez Sabecky. She’s hoping for a December opening date, but in the meantime, a soft opening will be held for Small Business Saturday on Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27.
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Hanover, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
State
Wyoming State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Times Leader

11-year-old cancer survivor honored for charitable work

PLAINS TWP. — Matthew McDonnell, 11, named the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, stood before more than 200 of his philanthropic peers and delivered the best possible message. “I just felt I wanted to help children,” McDonnell said. “So they could feel like normal kids.”. The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP),...
TAYLOR, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy