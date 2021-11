A CU Buff helped to do the Broncos in. And, at first, he didn’t even know it. “I didn’t even feel it, to be honest,” Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor, who played at CU in 2018 and ’19, said of the Melvin Gordon fumble he forced that sank the home team, and the home crowd, at Empower Field on Sunday.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO