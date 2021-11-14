ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win $1,000 to binge-watch Betty White’s work

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

CNN — Betty White fans now have a chance to watch hours of the actress’s best works and get paid to do so.

Choice Mutual, an insurance agency, will pay the overall winner $1,000 to binge-watch ten hours of her best works to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.

“We’re looking for someone who adores Betty White,” the company said on its website. “This candidate is probably already planning to binge 10 hours of her classics, but now they get paid to do it!”

The winner must watch all ten hours of her best works in 24 hours and then document their experience on social media, the company stated.

Applications are now open until November 22. Individuals applying must be 18 years or older and a United States resident.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

