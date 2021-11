This Sunday, the OL Reign face off against opponents from that other Washington in the National Women's Soccer League semifinal. The team formerly known as the Seattle Reign FC have endured a tumultuous season, overcoming an abrupt coaching change amid misconduct allegations and a less-than-stellar start to go 11-3-2 in the last 16 games of the season to snag the second seed. Their opponent, the Washington Spirit (who hail from DC, if that wasn't clear), have faced a similar coaching scandal and just barely edged out North Carolina in extra time to make it to this match.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO