Carolina Panthers fans pining for a quarterback from better days for their favorite NFL team had “Cam Newton” trending on Twitter on Wednesday. The most vociferous of the Carolina supporters want their team to bring back the former Auburn All-American, and their voices intensified with the news that Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is headed to injured reserve with a partial fracture of the scapula. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday the team expected Darnold to miss at least four weeks.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO