NC woman in critical condition after she’s shot while driving SUV that then plows into apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman inside an SUV that crashed into an apartment building was shot multiple times on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Cedar Springs Drive when they were told someone had fired into a vehicle.

Arriving officers learned the SUV that the victims were driving had crashed into an apartment building in the 3600 block of Cedar Springs Drive. No one was in the apartment at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Winston-Salem woman, was still inside the vehicle that was now inside the apartment building. Officials learned she had been shot multiple times.

She is in a hospital in critical condition, police say.

The passenger, a 29-year-old Winston-Salem man, ran away and was found in the area uninjured, police say.

Investigators say the two victims were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex in the 3600 block of Cedar Springs Drive when an unknown suspect or suspects began shooting at the vehicle.

The 32-year-old Winston-Salem woman tried to drive away from the suspects and crashed into the apartment building.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

