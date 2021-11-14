ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Orchestra canceled two weekend performances due to COVID-19

By Laura Morrison
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Orchestra canceled its Saturday and Sunday performances due to COVID-19 , the group confirmed to FOX 8.

The Saturday concert was canceled after there was a possibility a musician had the illness and that moved into Sunday after the diagnosis of a positive case was confirmed.

This is in line with the orchestra’s COVID protocols set in place at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season.

Finally back to in-person concerts at Severance Hall after a full year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the orchestra, with help from the Cleveland Clinic, set up a list of precautions at the start of the season, including that all concertgoers are required to wear masks and show poof of vaccination/a recent negative test to be let into the building.

Anyone with tickets to this weekend’s shows has an option to donate them, get reimbursed or make an exchange. The orchestra said at this time no other upcoming concerts are affected.

Find out more about tickets and performances right here or call 216-231-1111.

Blue Angels fly over Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show. The air show will be held Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport. According to a press release, 2022 will mark the Cleveland debut of the Blue Angels flying a larger jet platform, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
