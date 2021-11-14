ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okafor lifts SE Louisiana past Paul Quinn 77-60

By The Associated Press
Gus Okafor tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Southeastern Louisiana to a 77-60 win over NAIA-level Paul Quinn on Sunday.

Keon Clergeot had 18 points for Southeastern Louisiana (2-1). Jalyn Hinton added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Roger McFarlane had seven rebounds.

Joe Kasperzyk, the Lions' leading scorer coming into the contest at 13.0 points per game, finished 1 for 5 shooting.

Ja'Mare Redus had 17 points for the Tigers. Spencer McElway added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

