ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Medvedev and Zverev win; Berrettini injured at ATP Finals

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16c8cL_0cwc9LfC00
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Italy's Matteo Berrettini gestures after injured as he plays Germany's Alexander Zverev during their ATP World Tour Finals singles tennis match, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno)

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Strong serving and consistent baseline play propelled U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.

In the day’s second match, 2018 champion Alexander Zverev won when local favorite Matteo Berrettini of Italy retired early in the second set with an apparent abdominal injury.

Zverev won the first set 7-6 (7) and was leading 1-0 in the second when Berrettini dropped his racket to the ground, covered his face and bent over in apparent pain.

The result moved Zverev ahead of Medvedev atop the Red Group in the round-robin format.

Medvedev, the defending champion at the year-end tournament for the top eight players, served 15 aces and didn’t face a single break point against the seventh-seeded Hurkacz, who beat him in five sets at Wimbledon this year.

Medvedev attributed his strong serving performance to conditions he called the fastest he’s ever experienced on tour.

“I don’t think it’s the surface itself because (the) surface probably is exactly the same as in London,” the Russian said, referring to the previous tournament host. "I think it’s a combination of air, which is really dry here, and I think the ball goes very fast through the air, the balls itself, which are quite fast balls, and the court.

“I was barely under pressure on my serve against a great returner,” Medvedev added. “And same for me, I had just two games where I had break points."

It's the first edition of the event in Turin — after 12 years in London.

In the Green Group, top-ranked Novak Djokovic opens against eighth-seeded Casper Ruud on Monday, then fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

With both players serving well inside the Pala Alpitour, neither Medvedev nor Hurkacz produced a break point in the first set, when Hurkacz’s strong net play proved the difference in the tiebreaker.

Medvedev responded with an early break in the second set then broke again in the first game of the third as he methodically wore Hurkacz down.

“Daniil is an amazing player and he plays great tennis for the whole match,” Hurkacz said. “He doesn’t have dips in his game, so that makes him such a tough opponent.”

Berrettini, this year’s Wimbledon finalist, was treated by a trainer during a medical timeout. Then he played one more point before calling it quits.

“This is probably the worst moment in his career,” Zverev said, noting that Berrettini was playing in his home country.

Zverev saved two set points at 5-6 in a long first set, with the crowd erupting into soccer stadium chants whenever Berrettini won big points.

Jannik Sinner, another Italian, is the first alternate and could replace Berrettini for the next two group matches.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Zverev denies Djokovic another chance to earn a big title

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — For the second time this year, Alexander Zverev has denied Novak Djokovic the chance to play for a big trophy. Following up his win over the top-ranked player in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev beat Djokovic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 at the same stage of the ATP Finals on Saturday.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘We’ll see’: Novak Djokovic reticent over whether he will play Australian Open

Novak Djokovic refused to say whether he will compete at the Australian Open after it was confirmed players will have to be vaccinated to enter the tournament.The world number one, who has previously expressed scepticism about vaccination, replied to a question about the likelihood of his presence in Melbourne with a brief: “We’ll see.”Pressed further on the subject, Djokovic said: “I haven’t been talking to them. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be. Now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see.”The 34-year-old spoke out again this week against vaccine mandates, saying:...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic plays with Khaby Lame!

The number in the world Novak Djokovic is in Turin where he is among the protagonists of the ATP Finals 2021 at the end of the year. The Serbian champion played the first two matches, winning without particular worries both against Casper Ruud and against Andrey Rublev, the latter literally annihilated yesterday.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Novak Djokovic in doubt as Australian Open confirms vaccination requirement

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...
TENNIS
AFP

Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief

All players at the Australian Open must be vaccinated, tournament chief Craig Tiley confirmed Saturday, piling more pressure on world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. "All the playing group understands it, our patrons will need to be vaccinated, all the staff working at the Australian Open will need to be vaccinated.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Tour#Atp Finals#Ap#The Atp Finals#The Red Group#Russian#The Green Group
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton relishes ‘beautiful’ last lap after taking pole position in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton took a commanding pole position at the first ever Qatar Grand Prix after working long into the night to get the upper hand in his quest to get the better of Max Verstappen and lift an eighth Formula One world title.The reigning champion is currently 14 points behind the Dutchman in the drivers’ championship but won in Brazil last weekend and had the beating of the Red Bull around the Lusail International Circuit.With Mercedes showing their pace advantage in Saturday’s final practice session, Hamilton would storm to pole under the lights in Doha with a time of one...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie brushed aside by clinical Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals

Cameron Norrie’s stellar season ended with a chastening defeat by Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin.The British number one took on the world number one for the first time in a fitting end to the best year of his career.His reward for 50 match wins, a maiden ATP title at Indian Wells and a climb to 12th in the world was entry into the Finals as second alternate following injuries to Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas.Defeat by Casper Ruud scuppered any chance of progressing to the semi-finals and with Djokovic already through, the round-robin stage ended with a...
TENNIS
WHIO Dayton

Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

LEVI, Finland — (AP) — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion had been training for three weeks in Finnish Lapland and skipped a parallel event in Austria last week to get ready for the first race in her strongest discipline.
SPORTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy