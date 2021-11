Baker Heating & Cooling is an Ohio (OH) heating, cooling, furnace, heat pump, high efficiency, ductless mini-split, air conditioning repair, service, replacement and maintenance company working in Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Clark, Preble, Darke and Warren County. You can count on us to provide you with an air conditioning or heating system and solution that fits your unique needs since we have 1000's satisfied customers throughout Dayton, Ohio. Contact our furnace and AC repair in Dayton, Ohio team for a free quote to get started. If you are looking for furnace or ac installations instead, then let us know what you're looking for, and we'll match you up with the best cooling unit that fits your needs.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO