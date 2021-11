Eenie, meenie, miny, mo, time to watch a Tiger King show! The docuseries that got us through the first weeks of a global lockdown 19 months ago returns with Tiger King Season 2 in what is either the story that has more to tell or the cash grab that Netflix couldn't resist doubling down on. Just make sure you binge it all in one day, because Thursday and Friday have a month's worth of shows on their own, including Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, and Hulu's The Great. It's like a turducken's worth of watchables just in time to get you through Thanksgiving.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO