AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department was in Downtown Amarillo Friday morning, responding to a fire that sent heavy smoke throughout the area. As of 8:30 a.m. the fire was noted as under control, though crews were expected to stay in the area throughout the day. Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department described […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO