11/14/21: Unsettled and Chilly for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Quiet afternoon today with breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. A quick-moving storm system will be moving through overnight which will bring area-wide precipitation with some seeing accumulating snow, mainly at elevations above 1000 feet.

A push of drier air will be moving in after midnight which will bring an end to the precip. This will also allow for a few clear breaks in the clouds as we head towards Monday morning which may bring us a few breaks of sunshine to start the day.

An upper-level feature will be spinning across the northeast on Monday which will keep the clouds in place during the day, this will also allow for waves of rain and snow showers. We will also be contending with gusty winds, perhaps on the order of 30-35 mph as the day progresses.

Futurecast is showing this very nicely. The “heaviest” snow and the most likely area to see accumulations will be confined to the higher elevations, mainly above 1000 feet. By around 9 p.m. those West of the Hudson Valley, in the Catskills and the Adirondacks will be seeing snow while those in the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys see primarily rain with perhaps snow mixing in from time to time.

As we approach midnight the push of drier air will begin to work into the Catskills bringing an end to the precip. While the rain and snow look to continue for a few more hours through the Hudson Valley east into western New England.

We all look to start Monday dry as that dry wedge of air is overhead. However, as mentioned, we will average out mostly cloudy with perhaps a few clear breaks early on Monday.

With a brisk west-northwesterly wind for Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain and snow showers, and temperatures holding mainly in the mid-40s for most, with perhaps a few stuck in the 30s in the Adirondacks.







High pressure will start to nudge its way north on Tuesday which will bring partly sunny skies and less wind but the temperatures will likely remain in the low to mid-40s.





A warm front will begin to move northward during the day on Wednesday. While most of us will remain dry and mostly cloudy, there is the chance at a few rain or snow showers north and west of Albany Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will also be a touch warmer with highs back into the mid to upper 40s for most.

Very warm air for Thursday as highs approach 60, but we will be watching for the rain to arrive in the afternoon with a cold front that will send our temperatures back into the low 40s for Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Have a great week! -Rob

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.