The Detroit Lions may only be at the halfway point of the season, but we’re already into Tank Talk. At 0-8, the Lions currently hold the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but with the 1-8 Houston Texans and a trio of teams (Jets, Jaguars, Football Team) with two wins, it’s certainly possible that hold on the pick slides away. If Detroit finishes with the same record as any of those teams, they will almost certainly cede the first overall pick to them, as the tiebreaker is strength of schedule, and the Lions have faced one of the toughest schedules in the entire NFL.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO