WWE

The IInspiration Have No Desire To Walk Through 'The Forbidden Door' Right Now

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

The IInspiration don't want to walk through the Forbidden Door just yet. In 2021, the professional wrestling landscape has become much more cooperative amongst the different promotions, breaking away from the chain of exclusivity that existed in the industry for the prior three decades. In All Elite Wrestling, they...

