Hockey

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Won't suit up Sunday

 6 days ago

Allen (undisclosed) will not dress for Sunday's game in...

With Carey Price out, Canadiens' bright spotlight falls on Jake Allen

The spotlight shines very brightly on the Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. That spotlight has been on Jake Allen this season as Carey Price works to get back in shape physically and mentally after spending 30 days in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and announcing he has struggled with substance use.
NHL
Canadiens' Jake Allen voices support for Carey Price after return to team

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen voiced his support for Carey Price after seeing his teammate after practice on Tuesday. "Yeah, it was great to see him, first off," Allen, the de facto No. 1 goalie in Price's absence, said on Wednesday. "He came in and talked with all of us as a group. Obviously, we haven't seen him in a while and he just sort of explained what was sort of going on, where he was, what his plan is going forward and what he's going to do for the team.
NHL
Habs goalie Jake Allen injured in brutal collision

The Montreal Canadien s are hoping for the best when it comes to goaltender Jake Allen. During the first period against the Detroit Red Wings, Allen was completely blasted by Dylan Larkin. The Wings’ captain was coming in on goal when it appeared Jeff Petry pushed him into his own...
NHL
Jake Allen Injured, Expected To Miss Time

Carey Price may be out of the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program and back with the Montreal Canadiens, but he has yet to actually suit up for the team. Price’s readiness may have just become much more dire, as his understudy is now be out of commission. In Saturday night’s match-up with the Detroit Red Wings, starter Jake Allen was forced out of the game after an ugly collision in net in the first period. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was shoved from behind by Habs defenseman Jeff Petry while on a net drive and had no time to stop before crashing into Allen (video). Initially, it actually appeared that Larkin received the worst of the blow, with Allen seeming alright. Yet, it was Allen who eventually left the game while Larkin returned (and scored a pair of critical goals, including the overtime game-winner.)
NHL
CANADIENS RECALL GOALTENDER FROM LAVAL FOLLOWING INJURY TO JAKE ALLEN

Late in the first period of Saturday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings, goaltender Jake Allen left after being collided with by Dylan Larkin. Larkin was cutting to the net, was off balance, and was pushed slightly by Jeff Petry into Jake Allen. Allen was pulled by concussion spotters...
NHL
[Injury Report] Jake Allen won’t return to the game versus Detroit

Late in the first period of Saturday’s game, Jake Allen was hit by Dylan Larkin after he was guided in by Jeff Petry. Allen initially stayed in the game, but left for the dressing room with several seconds remaining. He did not return for the second period, and now it’s been announced he won’t return to the game.
NHL
Carey Price won't speak with media when he returns to Canadiens Monday

Carey Price will rejoin the Canadiens on Monday, but he won’t be speaking with the media after spending 30 days in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “As mentioned by Dom (Ducharme) yesterday, Carey will be back with...
NHL
Watch: Jake Evans scores on Cal Petersen in Canadiens-Kings game

There are plenty of NHL skaters who went to Notre Dame, but only one NHL goaltender who donned the blue and gold. That being the case, the opportunity for a former Irish player to score on Cal Petersen of the Los Angeles Kings doesn’t come along every night. It’s even rarer when one of Petersen’s former teammates in South Bend does him dirty. However, it happened Tuesday at the hands of Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens:
NHL
Canadiens' Jake Evans: Mixed results in loss

Evans scored a goal on three shots over 19:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. It was a mixed night for Evans, who secured Montreal's "loser point" with his second goal of the season late in the third period. He took a feed from Artturi Lehkonen off the boards and simply undressed Tobias Bjornfot. His line also was charged with countering Los Angeles' top line, which features star center Anze Kopitar, and they held that unit in check while scoring a pair of goals. On the negative side, he had a bad angle and was taken advantage of by Adrian Kempe for the Kings' OT winner. Evans has two points (both goals) with 13 shots, 15 hits, four blocked shots and two PIM over 10 games.
NHL
